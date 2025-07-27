Manchester United will take on West Ham in a pre-season club friendly 2025, on Sunday, July 27. The Manchester United vs West Ham will be played at the MetLife Stadium, and it will start at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Manchester United vs West Ham Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 live telecast will not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Manchester United vs West Ham Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 on any TV channel in India. Fans, however, do have an online viewing option for the Manchester United vs West Ham Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live streaming online on MUTV, but after purchasing a subscription. Premier League 2025–26 Schedule Announced: Liverpool To Start Title Defense Against Bournemouth While Manchester United Hosts Arsenal.

Manchester United vs West Ham Club Friendly 2025

Ready for our #PLSummerSeries debut ⚽️🇺🇸 Watch United v West Ham live on #MUTV 📲 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 26, 2025

