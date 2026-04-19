Bayern Munich have been crowned Bundesliga 2025-26 champions after defeating VfB Stuttgart on Sunday. The victory at the Allianz Arena confirms the club’s 35th German league title with four matches still remaining in the season. Under manager Vincent Kompany, the Bavarians maintained an insurmountable lead over rivals Dortmund to win their second successive title. This triumph marks Bayern's 34th title of the Bundesliga era. Having lost only twice this season, the club has re-established its domestic supremacy through defensive stability and a league-high scoring record. Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Al-Nassr Storm Into AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Semifinals After 4-0 Win Over Al Wasl.

Bayern Munich Win Bundesliga 2025-26 Title

𝗪𝗘 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗔 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 🏆 pic.twitter.com/V3pm0aRtcU — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) April 19, 2026

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