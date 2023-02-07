Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC will be facing Churchill Brothers SC in their next match at the I-League 2022-23. The game will kick off at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Kishore Bharti Krirangan, Kolkata. Churchill Brothers are coming into this match with a 3-0 loss against table toppers Sreenidi Deccan. Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC played out a goalless draw with TRAU FC in their last outing. The I-League match between Mohammedan SC and Churchill Brothers SC will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy the live streaming, you may tune into the Discovery+ app or website. Manipur to Host First International Matches in March; India to Play Against Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan in Tri-Nation Friendly Tournament.

Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers SC

