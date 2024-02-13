Mohammedan Sporting Club will face Rajasthan United in Tuesday's I-League 2023-24 match following its 0-0 draw against Aizawl FC. Mohammedan SC vs Rajasthan United I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium in West Bengal. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Mohammedan SC vs Rajasthan United match is likely to be telecasted live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. Matija Babovic Steers Gokulam Kerala FC to Third Straight Win in I-League 2023–24 With 2-0 Victory Against Shillong Lajong FC.

