Mohammedan SC will square off against Shillong Lajong in the upcoming fixture of I-League 2023-24 on Friday, November 3. The match will commence at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Naihati Stadium, Naihati, India. The important I-League 2023-24 match between Mohammedan SC and Shillong Lajong will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Eurosport can also provide a live telecast of the match. The Fancode app and website can also be used to watch the live streaming of the game. Indian Football Team's 28-Member Probable Squad for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Announced by Igor Stimac.

Mohammedan SC vs Shillong Lajong, I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🚨𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 🚨 Our #BlackAndWhiteBrigade is all set to lock horns against Shillong Lajong FC in the second match of the #ILeague 2023-24! 📲 Don't forget to tune in at 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 for the live telecast of the match! 📺 #JaanJaanMohammedan #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/nj9rQQV50B — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) November 3, 2023

