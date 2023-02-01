Mumbai Kenkre FC will face RoundGlass Punjab FC in their next match at the I-League 2022-23 on February 1, 2023. The game will begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Cooperage Stadium, Mumbai. Mumbai Kenkre suffered a 1-0 defeat against Gokulam Kerala in their previous match. Meanwhile, Roundglass Punjab defeated Real Kashmir FC. The important I-League 2022-23 match between Mumbai Kenkre FC and RoundGlass Punjab will be telecasted live on Eurosport and DD Sports. Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy the live streaming, you may tune into the Discovery+ app or website. Parimal Dey Dies at 81: Former Indian Football Player Passes Away After a Prolonged Illness.

Mumbai Kenkre FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC on Discovery+

