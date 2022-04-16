Nemanja Matic would be bringing down curtains to his Manchester United career as he is set to leave the club at the end of this season. The Serbian confirmed this development on social media, writing, "After a great deal of thought, I have decided that this season will be my last with Manchester United. I have informed the board, the manager and the players of my decision."

See HIs Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nemanja Matic (@nemanjamatic)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)