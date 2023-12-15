NEROCA FC will go head-to-head against Rajasthan United FC on Friday, December 15. NEROCA FC vs Rajasthan United FC I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). NEROCA FC vs Rajasthan United FC in I-League 2023-24 will not be live telecasted. Fans can also watch live streaming of the NEROCA FC vs Rajasthan United FC match on the FanCode app and website and the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. AIFF Allows Clubs To Play Six Foreign Players in Kalinga Super Cup 2023–24.

NEROCA vs Rajasthan United Live

