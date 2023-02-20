NEROCA FC will hope to step up in their pursuit of a respectable finish in the I-League 2022-23 title when they face RoundGlass Punjab on Monday, February 20. The match will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal and it begins at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) With 37 points from 17 matches, a win for RoundGlass Punjab FC will help them cut down the gap with league leaders Sreenidi Deccan FC. DD Sports and Eurosport will provide live telecast of this contest on TV sets and fans, who want to watch the live streaming of this clash online, can do so on the Discovery+ app.

NEROCA FC vs RoundGlass Punjab Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)