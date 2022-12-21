NEROCA FC will be locking horns with Sreenidi Deccan in an I-League 2022-23 encounter on Wednesday, December 21. NEROCA, who were winless in four matches have just two wins in their eight matches and are 10th in the points table. The Deccans, on the other hand, are second with 16 points. With 17 goals, the Deccans are the highest scorers in the ongoing I-League season. The match will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal, Manipur and is slated to start at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports and Eurosport would be providing a live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on Discovery+.

NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)