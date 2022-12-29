PSG might have managed to beat Strasbourg 2-1 in Ligue 1 2022-23 last night but it was certainly not a very happy night for Neymar. The Brazilian star, returning to action for the first time since a disappointing exit from FIFA World Cup 2022, was shown two yellow cards in a short span of time during the match. The first one was when he caught Strasbourg Adrien Thomasson in the face and he received a second yellow in the 62nd minute for diving in the opposition box. He walked up to referee Clement Turpin after he flashed the red card but it was to no avail. PSG won the game courtesy of a late Kylian Mbappe penalty. PSG 2-1 RC Strasbourg, Ligue 1 2022-23: Kylian Mbappe Strikes Late to Clinch Victory For PSG.

Neymar Gets Sent off During PSG vs Strasbourg Match:

