PSG resume their winning streak as they defeat RC Strasbourg 2-1 in the latest round of fixtures in the Ligue 1. They looked rusty as in spite of dominating possession since the beginning they couldn't effectively use it to their advantage. Lionel Messi's absence was felt as PSG were denied entry into the final third. Although Marquinhos could give them early lead it was through his own goal Strasbourg equalised. Relegation battlers Strasbourg forced Gianluigi Donnaruma to make some good saves too. PSG were hit with a solid blow when Neymar was sent-off after two bookings. At one point it was thought PSG has to stay satisfied with a single point. But in the dying minutes Kylian Mbappe was clipped in the box and the Frenchman converted from the spot to take PSG's lead in the points table to eight points ahead from second placed Lens. Funny Incident! Pep Guardiola Kicks A Bottle Which Accidentally Hits A Leeds United Support Staff On Bench, Runs Over To Apologize (Watch Video).

PSG vs RC Strasbourg, Ligue 1 2022-23 Result Details:

