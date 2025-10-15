Portugal national football team's hope of a direct qualification into the FIFA World Cup 2026 were dashed after Hungary managed to hold the defending UEFA Nations League champions to a draw in their Group F European Qualifiers match. Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a brace and entered the record books, reacted to his side's draw on social media with an encouraging post, stating how the team is closing in on their objective. Portugal have 10 points from four matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, and have three matches in hand to secure a ticket for the main draw next year. Portugal 2–2 Hungary FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Another Record but Dominik Szoboszlai’s Late Goal Deny Selecao Das Quinas Early Qualification (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Portugal Draws Against Hungary

Estamos cada vez mais perto do nosso objetivo! Vamos, Portugal!🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/C7hafo1ZTl — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 14, 2025

