Fans across the world would be waiting eagerly for Lionel Messi to make his much-awaited debut for Inter Miami. The Argentina star recently was officially presented as an Inter Miami player in front of a sea of fans and they would be keen on watching him in action as soon as possible. The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner is expected to play his first match for Inter Miami when the MLS outfit takes on Mexican Club Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup 2023. Unfortunately for fans in India, the live telecast of this match would not be available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans can watch live streaming online of this match on Apple TV but at the cost of a subscription fee. Lionel Messi's Supermarket Photo Was Staged By Inter Miami, Claims Former USA Footballer Alexi Lalas (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Debut Match Live Streaming and Telecast

Messi on tour. 🐐 Catch him in your city or on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV all year long: https://t.co/Pau6rQBuV0 pic.twitter.com/6oVh4fV2Wf — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)