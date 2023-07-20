Lionel Messi has been recently unveiled by his new club in the Major League Soccer, Inter Miami FC. Ahead of the unveiling , he was spotted in a super market, the Miami branch of Publix with his family stocking up on provisions. Former USA Men's national team footballer Alexi Lalas claimed in an interview that the photo was staged and orchestrated by Inter Miami as they have an excellent relationship with the retailer.

Lionel Messi's Supermarket Photo Was Staged

“Guess who is bringing more attention, that then can generate more money, that you and future generations of soccer players can use? It’s Messi.” Alexi Lalas on Messi’s impact on MLS and beyond 🏟 Sponsored by @statefarm #goodneighbor pic.twitter.com/pHJwdFucVv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 19, 2023

