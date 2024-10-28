Ballon d’Or, an accolade highlighting a footballer’s impactful performance in the given calendar year, is one of the most prestigious awards in the sport. The Ballon d’Or award is given to the best player of that year. Created by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been awarded since 1956. It is voted for by journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings. Each journalist, one per country, selects 10 players in ranked order, with points attributed to each position. Ousmane Dembele won the Ballon d'Or 2025 award after the France National Football Team and PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) midfielder had a prolific 2024-25 season, where he helped the French club win the UEFA Champions League title for the first time. Ballon d'Or 2025 Winners List: Ousmane Dembele, Aitana Bonmati and Others Who Won Honours At 69th Ballon d'Or Award Ceremony.
Last year, Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the Ballon d'Or award. Lionel Messi is the player with the most Ballon d'Or trophies, having won it eight times, with the last time being in 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo is another multi-time Ballon d’Or winner who won the title on five occasions. Apart from these two megastars, there are 43 different winners of the Ballon d’Or award. Check out the updated and complete Ballon d'Or Winners list below. Lamine Yamal Wins Kopa Trophy at Ballon d'Or 2025 Awards, 18-Year-Old Becomes First Player to Win Honour Twice; Vicky Lopez Bags Inaugural Women's Kopa Trophy.
Ballon d'Or Winners List
|Year
|Winner
|Nationality
|Club (at the time)
|2025
|Ousmane Dembele
|France
|Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
|2024
|Rodri
|Spain
|Manchester City
|2023
|Lionel Messi (8)
|Argentina
|Inter Miami
|2022
|Karim Benzema
|France
|Real Madrid
|2021
|Lionel Messi (7)
|Argentina
|Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
|2020
|not awarded
|2019
|Lionel Messi (6)
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2018
|Luka Modric
|Croatia
|Real Madrid
|2017
|Cristiano Ronaldo (5)
|Portugal
|Real Madrid
|2016
|Cristiano Ronaldo (4)
|Portugal
|Real Madrid
|2015
|Lionel Messi (5)
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2014
|Cristiano Ronaldo (3)
|Portugal
|Real Madrid
|2013
|Cristiano Ronaldo (2)
|Portugal
|Real Madrid
|2012
|Lionel Messi (4)
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2011
|Lionel Messi (3)
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2010
|Lionel Messi (2)
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2009
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2008
|Cristiano Ronaldo (1)
|Portugal
|Manchester United
|2007
|Kaká
|Brazil
|Milan
|2006
|Fabio Cannavaro
|Italy
|Real Madrid
|2005
|Ronaldinho
|Brazil
|Barcelona
|2004
|Andriy Shevchenko
|Ukraine
|Milan
|2003
|Pavel Nedvěd
|Czechia
|Juventus
|2002
|Ronaldo (2)
|Brazil
|Real Madrid
|2001
|Michael Owen
|England
|Liverpool
|2000
|Luís Figo
|Portugal
|Real Madrid
|1999
|Rivaldo
|Brazil
|Barcelona
|1998
|Zinedine Zidane
|France
|Juventus
|1997
|Ronaldo
|Brazil
|Internazionale
|1996
|Matthias Sammer
|Germany
|Borussia Dortmund
|1995
|George Weah
|Liberia
|Milan
|1994
|Hristo Stoichkov
|Bulgaria
|Barcelona
|1993
|Roberto Baggio
|Italy
|Juventus
|1992
|Marco van Basten (3)
|Netherlands
|Milan
|1991
|Jean-Pierre Papin
|France
|Marseille
|1990
|Lothar Matthäus
|Germany
|Internazionale
|1989
|Marco van Basten (2)
|Netherlands
|Milan
|1988
|Marco van Basten
|Netherlands
|Milan
|1987
|Ruud Gullit
|Netherlands
|Milan
|1986
|Igor Belanov
|Soviet Union
|Dynamo Kyiv
|1985
|Michel Platini (3)
|France
|Juventus
|1984
|Michel Platini (2)
|France
|Juventus
|1983
|Michel Platini
|France
|Juventus
|1982
|Paolo Rossi
|Italy
|Juventus
|1981
|Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (2)
|West Germany
|Bayern Munich
|1980
|Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
|West Germany
|Bayern Munich
|1979
|Kevin Keegan (2)
|England
|Hamburg
|1978
|Kevin Keegan
|England
|Hamburg
|1977
|Allan Simonsen
|Denmark
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|1976
|Franz Beckenbauer (2)
|West Germany
|Bayern Munich
|1975
|Oleg Blokhin
|Soviet Union
|Dynamo Kyiv
|1974
|Johan Cruyff (3)
|Netherlands
|Barcelona
|1973
|Johan Cruyff (2)
|Netherlands
|Barcelona
|1972
|Franz Beckenbauer
|West Germany
|Bayern Munich
|1971
|Johan Cruff
|Netherlands
|Ajax
|1970
|Gerd Müller
|West Germany
|Bayern Munich
|1969
|Gianni Rivera
|Italy
|Milan
|1968
|George Best
|Northern Ireland
|Manchester United
|1967
|Flórián Albert
|Hungary
|Ferencv rosi TC
|1966
|Bobby Charlton
|England
|Manchester United
|1965
|Eusebio
|Portugal
|Benfica
|1964
|Denis Law
|Scotland
|Manchester United
|1963
|Lev Yashin
|Soviet Union
|Dynamo Moscow
|1962
|Josef Masopust
|Czechoslovakia
|Dukla Prague
|1961
|Omar Sívori
|Italy
|Juventus
|1960
|Luis Suárez
|Spain
|Barcelona
|1959
|Alfredo Di Stefano (2)
|Argentina / Spain
|Real Madrid
|1958
|Raymond Kopa
|France
|Real Madrid
|1957
|Alfredo Di Stefano
|Argentina / Spain
|Real Madrid
|1956
|Stanley Matthews
|England
|Blackpool
The race for the Ballon d’Or has always been very intriguing, with multiple stars shining for their respective club and National teams in various competitions. Ballon d’Or winners also receive high market values and usually are the face of their teams. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have 13 Ballon d’Or awards between them and are seen as the greatest rivalry in the history football.
