Ballon d’Or, an accolade highlighting a footballer’s impactful performance in the given calendar year, is one of the most prestigious awards in the sport. The Ballon d’Or award is given to the best player of that year. Created by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been awarded since 1956. It is voted for by journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings. Each journalist, one per country, selects 10 players in ranked order, with points attributed to each position. Ousmane Dembele won the Ballon d'Or 2025 award after the France National Football Team and PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) midfielder had a prolific 2024-25 season, where he helped the French club win the UEFA Champions League title for the first time. Ballon d'Or 2025 Winners List: Ousmane Dembele, Aitana Bonmati and Others Who Won Honours At 69th Ballon d'Or Award Ceremony.

Last year, Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the Ballon d'Or award.  Lionel Messi is the player with the most Ballon d'Or trophies, having won it eight times, with the last time being in 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo is another multi-time Ballon d’Or winner who won the title on five occasions. Apart from these two megastars, there are 43 different winners of the Ballon d’Or award. Check out the updated and complete Ballon d'Or Winners list below. Lamine Yamal Wins Kopa Trophy at Ballon d'Or 2025 Awards, 18-Year-Old Becomes First Player to Win Honour Twice; Vicky Lopez Bags Inaugural Women's Kopa Trophy.

Ballon d'Or Winners List

Year Winner Nationality Club (at the time)
2025 Ousmane Dembele France Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
2024 Rodri Spain Manchester City
2023 Lionel Messi (8) Argentina Inter Miami
2022 Karim Benzema France Real Madrid
2021 Lionel Messi (7) Argentina Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
2020 not awarded
2019 Lionel Messi (6) Argentina Barcelona
2018 Luka Modric Croatia Real Madrid
2017 Cristiano Ronaldo (5) Portugal Real Madrid
2016 Cristiano Ronaldo (4) Portugal Real Madrid
2015 Lionel Messi (5) Argentina Barcelona
2014 Cristiano Ronaldo (3) Portugal Real Madrid
2013 Cristiano Ronaldo (2) Portugal Real Madrid
2012 Lionel Messi (4) Argentina Barcelona
2011 Lionel Messi (3) Argentina Barcelona
2010 Lionel Messi (2) Argentina Barcelona
2009 Lionel Messi Argentina Barcelona
2008 Cristiano Ronaldo (1) Portugal Manchester United
2007 Kaká Brazil Milan
2006 Fabio Cannavaro Italy Real Madrid
2005 Ronaldinho Brazil Barcelona
2004 Andriy Shevchenko Ukraine Milan
2003 Pavel Nedvěd Czechia Juventus
2002 Ronaldo (2) Brazil Real Madrid
2001 Michael Owen England Liverpool
2000 Luís Figo Portugal Real Madrid
1999 Rivaldo Brazil Barcelona
1998 Zinedine Zidane France Juventus
1997 Ronaldo Brazil Internazionale
1996 Matthias Sammer Germany Borussia Dortmund
1995 George Weah Liberia Milan
1994 Hristo Stoichkov Bulgaria Barcelona
1993 Roberto Baggio Italy Juventus
1992 Marco van Basten (3) Netherlands Milan
1991 Jean-Pierre Papin France Marseille
1990 Lothar Matthäus Germany Internazionale
1989 Marco van Basten (2) Netherlands Milan
1988 Marco van Basten Netherlands Milan
1987 Ruud Gullit Netherlands Milan
1986 Igor Belanov Soviet Union Dynamo Kyiv
1985 Michel Platini (3) France Juventus
1984 Michel Platini (2) France Juventus
1983 Michel Platini France Juventus
1982 Paolo Rossi Italy Juventus
1981 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (2) West Germany Bayern Munich
1980 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge West Germany Bayern Munich
1979 Kevin Keegan (2) England Hamburg
1978 Kevin Keegan England Hamburg
1977 Allan Simonsen Denmark Borussia Monchengladbach
1976 Franz Beckenbauer (2) West Germany Bayern Munich
1975 Oleg Blokhin Soviet Union Dynamo Kyiv
1974 Johan Cruyff (3) Netherlands Barcelona
1973 Johan Cruyff (2) Netherlands Barcelona
1972 Franz Beckenbauer West Germany Bayern Munich
1971 Johan Cruff Netherlands Ajax
1970 Gerd Müller West Germany Bayern Munich
1969 Gianni Rivera Italy Milan
1968 George Best Northern Ireland Manchester United
1967 Flórián Albert Hungary Ferencv rosi TC
1966 Bobby Charlton England Manchester United
1965 Eusebio Portugal Benfica
1964 Denis Law Scotland Manchester United
1963 Lev Yashin Soviet Union Dynamo Moscow
1962 Josef Masopust Czechoslovakia Dukla Prague
1961 Omar Sívori Italy Juventus
1960 Luis Suárez Spain Barcelona
1959 Alfredo Di Stefano (2) Argentina / Spain Real Madrid
1958 Raymond Kopa France Real Madrid
1957 Alfredo Di Stefano Argentina / Spain Real Madrid
1956 Stanley Matthews England Blackpool

 

The race for the Ballon d’Or has always been very intriguing, with multiple stars shining for their respective club and National teams in various competitions. Ballon d’Or winners also receive high market values and usually are the face of their teams. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have 13 Ballon d’Or awards between them and are seen as the greatest rivalry in the history football.

