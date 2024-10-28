Ballon d’Or, an accolade highlighting a footballer’s impactful performance in the given calendar year, is one of the most prestigious awards in the sport. The Ballon d’Or award is given to the best player of that year. Created by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been awarded since 1956. It is voted for by journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings. Each journalist, one per country, selects 10 players in ranked order, with points attributed to each position. Ousmane Dembele won the Ballon d'Or 2025 award after the France National Football Team and PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) midfielder had a prolific 2024-25 season, where he helped the French club win the UEFA Champions League title for the first time. Ballon d'Or 2025 Winners List: Ousmane Dembele, Aitana Bonmati and Others Who Won Honours At 69th Ballon d'Or Award Ceremony.

Last year, Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the Ballon d'Or award. Lionel Messi is the player with the most Ballon d'Or trophies, having won it eight times, with the last time being in 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo is another multi-time Ballon d’Or winner who won the title on five occasions. Apart from these two megastars, there are 43 different winners of the Ballon d’Or award. Check out the updated and complete Ballon d'Or Winners list below. Lamine Yamal Wins Kopa Trophy at Ballon d'Or 2025 Awards, 18-Year-Old Becomes First Player to Win Honour Twice; Vicky Lopez Bags Inaugural Women's Kopa Trophy.

Ballon d'Or Winners List

Year Winner Nationality Club (at the time) 2025 Ousmane Dembele France Paris Saint-Germain F.C. 2024 Rodri Spain Manchester City 2023 Lionel Messi (8) Argentina Inter Miami 2022 Karim Benzema France Real Madrid 2021 Lionel Messi (7) Argentina Paris Saint-Germain F.C. 2020 not awarded 2019 Lionel Messi (6) Argentina Barcelona 2018 Luka Modric Croatia Real Madrid 2017 Cristiano Ronaldo (5) Portugal Real Madrid 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo (4) Portugal Real Madrid 2015 Lionel Messi (5) Argentina Barcelona 2014 Cristiano Ronaldo (3) Portugal Real Madrid 2013 Cristiano Ronaldo (2) Portugal Real Madrid 2012 Lionel Messi (4) Argentina Barcelona 2011 Lionel Messi (3) Argentina Barcelona 2010 Lionel Messi (2) Argentina Barcelona 2009 Lionel Messi Argentina Barcelona 2008 Cristiano Ronaldo (1) Portugal Manchester United 2007 Kaká Brazil Milan 2006 Fabio Cannavaro Italy Real Madrid 2005 Ronaldinho Brazil Barcelona 2004 Andriy Shevchenko Ukraine Milan 2003 Pavel Nedvěd Czechia Juventus 2002 Ronaldo (2) Brazil Real Madrid 2001 Michael Owen England Liverpool 2000 Luís Figo Portugal Real Madrid 1999 Rivaldo Brazil Barcelona 1998 Zinedine Zidane France Juventus 1997 Ronaldo Brazil Internazionale 1996 Matthias Sammer Germany Borussia Dortmund 1995 George Weah Liberia Milan 1994 Hristo Stoichkov Bulgaria Barcelona 1993 Roberto Baggio Italy Juventus 1992 Marco van Basten (3) Netherlands Milan 1991 Jean-Pierre Papin France Marseille 1990 Lothar Matthäus Germany Internazionale 1989 Marco van Basten (2) Netherlands Milan 1988 Marco van Basten Netherlands Milan 1987 Ruud Gullit Netherlands Milan 1986 Igor Belanov Soviet Union Dynamo Kyiv 1985 Michel Platini (3) France Juventus 1984 Michel Platini (2) France Juventus 1983 Michel Platini France Juventus 1982 Paolo Rossi Italy Juventus 1981 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (2) West Germany Bayern Munich 1980 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge West Germany Bayern Munich 1979 Kevin Keegan (2) England Hamburg 1978 Kevin Keegan England Hamburg 1977 Allan Simonsen Denmark Borussia Monchengladbach 1976 Franz Beckenbauer (2) West Germany Bayern Munich 1975 Oleg Blokhin Soviet Union Dynamo Kyiv 1974 Johan Cruyff (3) Netherlands Barcelona 1973 Johan Cruyff (2) Netherlands Barcelona 1972 Franz Beckenbauer West Germany Bayern Munich 1971 Johan Cruff Netherlands Ajax 1970 Gerd Müller West Germany Bayern Munich 1969 Gianni Rivera Italy Milan 1968 George Best Northern Ireland Manchester United 1967 Flórián Albert Hungary Ferencv rosi TC 1966 Bobby Charlton England Manchester United 1965 Eusebio Portugal Benfica 1964 Denis Law Scotland Manchester United 1963 Lev Yashin Soviet Union Dynamo Moscow 1962 Josef Masopust Czechoslovakia Dukla Prague 1961 Omar Sívori Italy Juventus 1960 Luis Suárez Spain Barcelona 1959 Alfredo Di Stefano (2) Argentina / Spain Real Madrid 1958 Raymond Kopa France Real Madrid 1957 Alfredo Di Stefano Argentina / Spain Real Madrid 1956 Stanley Matthews England Blackpool

The race for the Ballon d’Or has always been very intriguing, with multiple stars shining for their respective club and National teams in various competitions. Ballon d’Or winners also receive high market values and usually are the face of their teams. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have 13 Ballon d’Or awards between them and are seen as the greatest rivalry in the history football.

