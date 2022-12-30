Legendary footballer Pele is no more. The former Brazilian footballer, 82, died at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo after battling colon cancer. Not just fans, former and current footballers mourned Pele's death. Star Portugal footballer, Ronaldo, took to Instagram and wrote a touching tribute for Pele. "My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere "goodbye" to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing. An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace King Pelé," read translation of Ronaldo's tribute on Instagram. Pele Dies At 82: Legendary Brazilian Footballer No More After Battling Cancer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Tribute to Pele

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

