Former Brazilian footballer Edson Arantes do Nascimento or more famously known as Pele, 82 has breathed his last at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo. The Brazil legend was suffering from cancer since 2021 and was admitted recently with a lung infection caused by COVID-19. Despite all the efforts from the doctors, Pele passed away. Pele's death has come as a huge sadness among the whole football fraternity. Pele Passes Away at 82, Live Updates.

Pele was suffering from cancer for some time. He had a colon tumour removed in September 2021. Since then, he was undergoing chemotherapy. Pele was recently affected by COVID-19 which resulted in a huge lung infection. The legend was admitted to Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paolo and was showing progress in the first few days. However the inevitable happened.

Widely regarded as the greatest ever to grace the game of football, Brazil legend Pele is one of the most successful sports personalities ever. Mainly a striker, Pele was one of the most complete players of all time. He was excellent at finishing chances with his both feet. However, the most important part was Pele's playmaking ability which was second best to none. He was lightning-quick and was one of the most skilful players ever. Overall, Pele in his day was unstoppable and a nightmare for his opponents. Footprints of Pele: Revisiting Brazilian Football Legend's Legacy Against Mohun Bagan.

After playing for Bauru Atletico Clube, the Brazilian forward joined Santos at the age of 15. His brilliant display with his club earned him a national team call-up at the age of 16. Pele continued his form in the national team too. The forward helped Brazil to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970). In his brilliant career, Pele has scored around 1279 goals in 1363 appearances (including 77 goals for his national team). International Olympic Committee named him the Athlete of the Century.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2022 12:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).