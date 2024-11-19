The UEFA Nations League 2024-25 saw matches coming to an end as a close contest as one team or the other went on to score an equaliser or a winning goal in the final moments of the match. This shows the fighting spirits within the teams battling for a trophy for their respective national teams. Poland vs Scotland Nations League match was one such close encounter. John McGinn scored an early goal to put Scotland ahead but an equaliser from Kamil Piatkowski tensed up things. Andrew Robertson was Scotland's hero after he scored a goal during the dying moments of the Poland vs Scotland Nations League 2024-25 encounter. Croatia 1–1 Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024–25: Joska Gvardiol's Equaliser Sees Luka Modric and Co Hold Cristiano Ronaldo-Less A Selecao in Their Final Group Stage Encounter.

Poland vs Scotland Result

FULL TIME: Poland 1-2 Scotland.



Andy Robertson wins it at the very end in Warsaw 🙌#POLSCO pic.twitter.com/Ml06jJ3qFQ— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 18, 2024

