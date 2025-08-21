The FC Barcelona and Poland national football team veteran striker Robert Lewandowski turns 37 years old today in 2025, being born on August 21, 1988. The Polish legend is regarded as one of the best forwards in the world of football in the 21st century. Other than his youth days at the sides in Poland, Robert Lewandowski has represented the top two clubs in the Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. Robert Lewandowski currently plays for the Spanish giants FC Barcelona. He has been a legend in all the three clubs mentioned, having scored 100 or more goals for each. For Barca, he has 101 goals, 20 assists, and still counting. For Dortmund, the player had 103 nettings. Having spent his prime at Bayern Munich, he has 344 goals and 73 assists for the German giants. Robert Lewandowski is a legend for his nation Poland too, having 85 goals in 158 matches, the highest-ever. The Warsaw-born player has also gained many individual accolades, such as the Gerd Muller Trophy, European Golden Shoe, and The Best FIFA Men's Player, all twice each. Robert Lewandowski Completes 100 Goals For Barcelona, Reaches Landmark Tally During La Liga 2024-25 Match Against Athletic Club.

