The FC Barcelona and Poland national football team veteran striker Robert Lewandowski turns 37 years old today in 2025, being born on August 21, 1988. The Polish legend is regarded as one of the best forwards in the world of football in the 21st century. Other than his youth days at the sides in Poland, Robert Lewandowski has represented the top two clubs in the Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. Robert Lewandowski currently plays for the Spanish giants FC Barcelona. He has been a legend in all the three clubs mentioned, having scored 100 or more goals for each. For Barca, he has 101 goals, 20 assists, and still counting. For Dortmund, the player had 103 nettings. Having spent his prime at Bayern Munich, he has 344 goals and 73 assists for the German giants. Robert Lewandowski is a legend for his nation Poland too, having 85 goals in 158 matches, the highest-ever. The Warsaw-born player has also gained many individual accolades, such as the Gerd Muller Trophy, European Golden Shoe, and The Best FIFA Men's Player, all twice each. Robert Lewandowski Completes 100 Goals For Barcelona, Reaches Landmark Tally During La Liga 2024-25 Match Against Athletic Club.

'BEST STRIKER OF ALL TIME'

Robert lewandowski turns 37🎂 713 GOALS 190 ASSISTS HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE BEST STRIKER OF ALL TIME❤️🎉 pic.twitter.com/aVEyFgz6zW — lucaa (@Lewyontarget) August 20, 2025

'A Very Happy 37th Birthday'

We wish Robert Lewandowski a very happy 37th birthday! 🥳🎂 pic.twitter.com/fW2DFTES32 — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) August 21, 2025

'Legend'

+700 goals in his career +200 assists +100 goals with 3 different clubs +100 goals in the UCL 3rd all-time top scorer in the UCL 3rd all-time top scorer in the Big Five leagues 3rd all-time top scorer for clubs 🐐The legend Robert Lewandowski turns 37 today pic.twitter.com/lZOoZQLstG — 𝜗𝜚 (@LEWANDOWSKI9__) August 20, 2025

'Model for Graceful Aging'

Robert Lewandowski turns 37 today! A model for graceful aging. pic.twitter.com/Ecys0TLP6I — total Barça (@totalBarca) August 21, 2025

Poland's Legend!

21 sierpnia, 37 lat temu w Warszawie urodził się Robert Lewandowski, piłkarz, wielokrotny reprezentant Polski, były kapitan drużyny narodowej. Uczestnik MŚ i ME, zawodnik https://t.co/kkZkRxDPk0. Lecha Poznań, Borussi Dortmund, Bayernu Monachium oraz Barcelony. pic.twitter.com/bihXnq0SEW — Wolf 🐾 (@CoachSwimmingPL) August 21, 2025

'LewanGOALski!'

Happy Birthday, Robert Lewandowski! 🎂🔵🔴 101 goals for Barça and counting still cooking at 37. 👑⚽ Long live LewanGOALski! pic.twitter.com/TzgsruPT4p — Sherrif (@Sherrif_123) August 21, 2025

