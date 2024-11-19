Croatia National Football Team have sealed a spot in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinals after securing a draw over the Portugal National Football Team. Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal also made it to the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarterfinals as they finished at the top of the group with four wins and a couple of draws. Joao Felix scored the opening goal in the 33rd minute to put Portugal ahead. Joska Gvardiol came up with an equaliser in the second half of the Croatia vs Portugal Nations League encounter. Croatia and Portugal have sealed their places in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals. Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur Banned for Seven Matches, Fined After Making Racist Comment on Teammate Son Heung-Min.

Croatia vs Portugal Result

