Goncalo Ramos scored the first hattrick in FIFA World Cup 2022 as Portugal brushed aside Switzerland 6-1 to cruise into the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals. Switzerland were thoroughly outplayed by a rampant Portuguese side that had Cristiano Ronaldo start from the bench. Apart from Ramos, there were goals from Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and a late strike from Raphael Leao as Fernando Santos' side set up a mouth-watering quarterfinal showdown against Morocco, who earlier eliminated Spain on penalties. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal Schedule in IST: Know Who Play Whom in Last Eight of Football WC

Portugal vs Switzerland Result:

A perfect night for Portugal! The Round of 16 comes to a close. It's time for the Quarter-Finals 👀 #FIFAWorldCup | @adidasfootball — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 6, 2022

