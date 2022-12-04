The FIFA World Cup 2022 is getting intense and thrilling with every passing day, with the knockout games underway. England and France, two of the most dominant teams in this edition of the World Cup, will go up against each other in what is expected to be a thrilling contest after the Three Lions defeated Senegal to make their way into the last eight. France had earlier defeated Poland to put them out of the competition, with Kylian Mbappe shining bright again. Netherlands and Argentina, who secured wins over USA and Australia respectively, are set to clash in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, you can scroll below to check out the updated quarter-final fixtures. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

The group stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022 has seen unforeseen results. Heavyweights like Germany, Uruguay and Belgium were knocked out of the competition. Asian teams like Japan and South Korea made their way into the Round of 16 from tough groups. To the relief of the fans, favourites Brazil, Argentina, France, and England could make their way into the Round of 16. They were soon joined by Spain and Portugal. Senegal and Morocco were the only flagbearers of Africa in the Round of 16. Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Online? Go to FIFA+ for Live Scores and Fixtures!

FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue December 9 TBD vs TBD 8:30 PM Education City Stadium December 10 Netherlands vs Argentina 12:30 AM Lusail Iconic Stadium December 10 TBD vs TBD 8:30 PM Al-Thumama Stadium December 11 England vs France 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium

The winners of the quarterfinals will face each other in the semi-finals at the Lusail iconic stadium and Al Bayt stadium on December 14 and 15. It will be followed by the third-place match on December 17. Finally, we will see the ultimate battle for the title on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

