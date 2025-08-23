PSG continued their winning start to the Ligue 1 2025-26 season as they defeated Angers 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Saturday, August 23. Fabian Ruiz scored the only goal of the match as Luis Enrique's men made it two wins out of two matches in this edition of the Ligue 1. There wasn't anything to separate the two teams at the break, with the score locked at 0-0. However, Fabian Ruiz provided PSG with the breakthrough in the 50th minute when he scored a brilliant goal after Angers players failed to get the ball away from their box. And the Spanish midfielder's strike made the difference for PSG, with the French giants sitting at the top of the Ligue 1 2025-26 points table. PSG also celebrated their UEFA Super Cup victory with fans in their home ground. Nantes 0-1 PSG, Ligue 1 2025–26: Vitinha Lone Goal Helps Defending Champions Start Season With Victory.

PSG vs Angers Result

Watch PSG vs Angers Goal Video Highlights

Fabian Ruiz gives PSG a goal after so many struggles. PSG 1-0 Angers. pic.twitter.com/Kjiwq1hnc0 — Bloke (@UtdBloke_) August 22, 2025

