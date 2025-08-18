Paris Saint-Germain started their 52nd straight season in Ligue 1 with an away match against Nantes. Ligue 1 2025-26 season opener for PSG produced a rather hard-fought encounter, where, despite gaining control of the contest, hosts Nantes managed to put up a great fight. After a goalless first half, PSG captain Vitinha came to their side's rescue, scoring the lone goal. Vitinha found the back of the net in the 67th minute, which proved to be decisive as PSG went on to maintain the lead until the full-time whistle, and started their Ligue 1 2-25-26 season with victory. UEFA Super Cup 2025: Tottenham Hotspur Fumble 2–0 Lead As PSG Capture Title on Penalties.

PSG Win 1-0

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)