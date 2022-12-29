The mannerisms of Pep Guardiola on the technical area during Manchester City games is an enjoyable watch for football fans all over the world. This time one such mannerism of his gets him in trouble as he accidentally hits a Leeds United support staff on reserve bench after kicking a water bottle on ground in frustration. The bottle flies to the Leeds United bench adjacent to the Manchester City one and hits the support staff. Pep gets panicked as he holds his head in the hand and runs to the Leeds United bench to apologise immediately. Leeds United 1-3 Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23: Erling Haaland Brace Helps Manchester City Seal Three Points.

Pep Guardiola Kicks A Bottle Which Accidentally Hits A Leeds United Support Staff On Bench

Pep Guardiola accidentally booting a water bottle at someone on the Leeds United bench 😭 pic.twitter.com/H7eb6gmYM8 — City HQ (@City_HQs) December 28, 2022

