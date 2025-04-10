Paris Saint-Germain took on in-form Aston Villa in their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarterfinals match first-leg, which ended with the Parisians clinching the contest in a dominant 3-1 victory. Morgan Rogers opened the scoring, handing Aston Villa the early lead. However, Desire Doue struck back for the Ligue 1 2024-25 champions and leveled the score just after four minutes. Khvicha Kvaraskhelia finally found the back of the net after looking threatening and gave PSG a 2-1 lead. Nuno Mendes converted a pass from Ousmane Dembele in stoppage time and gave Paris Saint-Germain a thumping victory at home, heading into the away contest. Barcelona 4-0 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski Scores Brace, Raphinna and Lamine Yamal Net One Each As Blaugrana Thrash Die Schwarzgelben.

Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Aston Villa

The first round is ours! 🔴🔵 🔜 See you next Tuesday at Villa Park! 👊 THIS IS PARIS!!!#PSGAVFC 3-1 | @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/fOcley9Blr — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)