Paris Saint-Germain registered a big 5-0 win over Ajaccio in their latest Ligue 1 2022-23 match at Parc des Princes, Paris. French forward Kylian Mbappe scored a brace, while Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi netted one goal each for the defending champions. Mohamed Youssouf scored an own goal to make the scoreline even worse. Soon after taking the 5-0 lead, PSG defender Acharaf Hakimi was red-carded. On the other hand, Ajaccio midfielder Thomas Mangani also saw a red card. Argentine forward Lionel Messi finally returned back to the starting lineup after serving his suspension.

PSG 5–0 Ajaccio

5-star @PSG_English regain 6-point advantage at the top of the table 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/AiFQSIaaLX — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 13, 2023

