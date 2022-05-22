After renewing his contract for PSG, Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick as PSG defeated Metz by 5-0. Apart from Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria netted goals as well. Kylian Mbappe Signs New Contract at PSG, To Stay at Club Till 2025.

📺 The best moments of the final game of the season 🆚 Metz! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ #PSGFCM 🔴 #𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝟭𝟬𝗡𝗦 🔵 pic.twitter.com/47kL9PgkQW — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 22, 2022

