PSG have won the UEFA Super Cup 2025, beating Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalties to clinch the title for the first time, at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy, on August 13. Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur took the lead in the contest through Micky van de Ven in the 39th minute and the English club maintained the lead going into half-time. After the break, things got even better for Tottenham Hotspur with Pedro Porro assisting new Spurs captain Cristian Romero for the team's second goal. It wasn't until the 85th minute that PSG pulled one goal back through defender Lee Kang-in and Goncalo Ramos brought the Parisians back with a late goal, in extra time from an assist provided by Ousmane Dembele, with the scoreline reading 2-2. In the penalty shootout, Vitinha missed for PSG, but the others were on target, while for Spurs, Micky van de Ven and Mathys Tel failed to find the back of the net. Nuno Mendes scored the winning penalty, finding the back of the net for Luis Enrique's team, beating Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and leading the side to a maiden UEFA Super Cup title. Gianluigi Donnarumma’s Agent Enzo Raiola Slams PSG for ‘Zero Respect’ After Dropping Goalkeeper From UEFA Super Cup 2025 Squad vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Nuno Mendes converts to complete the Paris win 👏#SuperCup pic.twitter.com/M0mTB1R9rO — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 13, 2025

