The 22-year-old Danish centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund might be on the verge of leaving Manchester United for the 2025-26 season, despite showing deep interest in staying with the Red Devils. Rasmus Hojlund, who got signed by Man United for a staggering fee of €77.80m in 2023, has caught the attention of Serie A stalwarts AC Milan. As per Ben Jacobs, "Manchester United want £40m", as AC Milan are working on the deal to rope in Hojlund. While Man Utd are insisting on selling the player, Hojlund wishes to stay. AC Milan are preparing a loan deal, with a £35m buy option. As per Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United want "loan fee around €6m + full salary covered". Benjamin Sesko Reportedly Completes Transfer Move to Manchester United; Premier League Club Agrees Fee Worth €76.5 For Slovenian Striker.

AC Milan Prepare Lean Deal With Buy Option

Milan are working on a deal to sign Rasmus Hojlund. Manchester United want £40m. Milan are prepared to do a loan with a £35m buy option. Loan fee would take package close to #MUFC's valuation. Hojlund on record as wanting to stay, but Manchester United prefer to sell.🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/r9mUHayeUM — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 8, 2025

Rasmus Hojlund Willing To Stay!

🚨 Manchester United have definitely opened doors to loan move for Rasmus Højlund, as revealed yesterday. On the other hand, Højlund insists on staying at United. ❗️ 🔴⚫️ AC Milan, in contact with agents to advance. United want heavy loan fee around €6m + full salary covered. pic.twitter.com/CgQIyp5swr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)