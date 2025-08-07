Manchester United continue to make their mark in the ongoing transfer market ahead of the Premier League 2025-26. After signing Bryan Mbeumo, they have reportedly secured the signing of star striker Benjamim Sesko from RB Leipzig. Manchester United have agreed a fee of €76.5m plus €8.5m add-ons for Sesko who has agreed a five-year deal till 2030. Despite having the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojland, Ruben Amorim wanted a new striker and they have successfully secured one. Teary-Eyed Heung-Min Son Delivers Emotional Message for Tottenham Hotspur Fans As He Leaves Club After 10 Years To Complete Record Move to MLS Side LAFC (Watch Video).

Benjamin Sesko Reportedly Completes Transfer Move to Manchester United

🚨💣 BREAKING: Benjamin Šeško to Manchester United, here we go! 🔴 Agreement club to club reached with RB Leipzig for €76.5m plus €8.5m add-ons. Šeško agreed terms until 2030. Šeško made clear on Tuesday that he wanted #MUFC, deal now reality. New striker for Amorim 🇸🇮 pic.twitter.com/48Qe8mPI89 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2025

