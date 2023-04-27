Rayo Vallecano will host Barcelona in their next La Liga 2022-23 fixture on Thursday, April 27. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid. Rayo Vallecano suffered a 2-1 loss against Real Sociedad in their previous match. Barcelona meanwhile are coming with a 1-0 victory against Atletico Madrid. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can watch the important match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona on Sports 18 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of this game. FIFA Receives Four Bids From Member Associations to Host Women's World Cup 2027.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Live on JioCinema

