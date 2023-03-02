Real Kashmir FC will face Mumbai Kenkre FC in their next match at I-League 2022-23 on Thursday, March 2. The game will begin at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at TRC Stadium, Srinagar. Real Kashmir are coming into this match with a 2-0 victory against TRAU FC. Mumbai Kenkre meanwhile suffered a 3-2 loss against Churchill Brothers. The important I-League 2022-23 match will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Eurosport can also provide live telecast of this match. Fans meanwhile, can watch the live streaming on the Discovery+ app or website. India U-17 Football Team Register Solid Win Over Qatar U-17 in Second Friendly Match At Doha.

Real Kashmir vs Mumbai Kenkre FC on Discovery+

