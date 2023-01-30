Real Madrid's struggles in the league continue as they slump to a goalless draw against Real Sociedad at home and thereby fall further behind Barcelona in the title race. Although La Real in this season is a formidable opposition, Real Madrid dominated the entire first half with strong combinations between their front three with support play from Dani Ceballos, Fede Valverde and makeshift left back Eduardo Camavinga. But Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro stood tall throughout and kept the La Real alive in the game. Thibaut Courtois also had to make some good saves from Real Sociedad counterattacks specially from the Real Madrid loanee Takefusa Kubo. Ultimately both teams failed to find a way past the keepers despite playing good football and had to settle with a point. Brighton 2–1 Liverpool, FA Cup 2022–23: Kaoru Mitoma Strikes Late As Defending Champions Crash Out (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2022-23 Result Details

