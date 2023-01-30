Defending champions Liverpool suffered a 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round of FA Cup 2022-23 at Falmer Stadium, Brighton. The Reds got a great start to the match as Harvey Elliot put them ahead in the 30th minute of the game. However soon after that, Brighton equalised through Lewis Dunk. The first half ended with a 1-1 scoreline. In a very tight second half, Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma found the back of the net in the 92nd minute. Mitoma's strike ended Liverpool's FA Cup 2022-23 campaign. Shakira’s Ex Gerard Pique Makes His Relationship Official With Clara Chia Marti on Instagram, Colombian Singer Reacts With a Video Post – WATCH.

Brighton 2–1 Liverpool

WOW 😅@kaoru_mitoma's late goal means @OfficialBHAFC have knocked out the holders! pic.twitter.com/pdBhkBoIEs — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 29, 2023

Brighton vs Liverpool Highlights

