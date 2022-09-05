Reece James and his sister Lauren James have become the first brother -sister pair to represent England in the senior international football. Reece plays for the English team regularly as he is one of the most trusted full-backs in Gareth Southgate's side. On the other hand, his sister Lauren has also played for the Lioness in their World Cup qualifiers. The Chelsea right-back took to Twitter to share a beautiful post about this achievement. Chelsea star Reece James Speaks Out on His Future Amid Real Madrid, Manchester City Transfer Links: Report

Check Reece James' Post:

Making history, so proud ❤️ pic.twitter.com/adj6e8H6Rq — Reece James (@ReeceJames) September 4, 2022

