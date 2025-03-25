England continued their winning start under Thomas Tuchel, beating Latvia 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Tuesday, March 25. Reece James scored the opening goal of the Group K match in the 38th minute and Harry Kane added the second for his team in the 68th. Eberechi Eze rounded off the win for his side by finding the back of the net in the 76th minute as England made it two wins out of two under their new head coach. With this result, the England national football team sits right at the top of the Group K standings of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers. Spain and France Need Penalty Shootouts To Join Germany, Portugal in UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Semifinals.

England vs Latvia Result

Three goals and three points for the #ThreeLions 👏 A solid start to our @FIFAWorldCup qualifying campaign under Thomas Tuchel. pic.twitter.com/YqgoHlNzFr — England (@England) March 24, 2025

