Group K leaders Albania will visit London to take on England in their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on March 22. The ENG vs ALB football match will be played at Wembley Stadium, and begin at 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Sony Ten 2 TV channels. For online streaming viewing options of the England vs Albania FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match, fans can switch to Sony Sports OTT platform Sony LIV, and catch live action on their app and website, which will need a pass. Jio TV will also provide online viewing option. Thomas Tuchel Announces His First England Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers; Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson Included.

England vs Albania Live FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers

