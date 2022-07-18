Robert Lewandowski has joined Barcelona on a four-year deal worth around $51 million in this transfer window. The Polish forward expressed his desire to leave Bayern Munich and left the German club with one year left in his contract. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old took to Twitter to say 'hello' in Spanish language to his new Barca family.

See Pic:

