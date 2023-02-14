Inter Milan played out a goalless draw with Sampdoria in their latest Serie-A match at Luigi Ferraris, Genoa. Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero was called into action within two minutes of the game. It was Inter striker Romelu Lukaku's ferocious attempt, which he had to tip over the bar. Soon after that, Lautaro Martinez got a very big opportunity to give Inter the lead. But the Argentine forward mistimed his attempt. In the follow-up, Matteo Darmian blazed his effort over the bar. Inter then created quite a few chances but Simone Inzaghi's side failed to take any of them as the match ended with a 0-0 scoreline. 'LaLiga Ke Pathaan aur Tiger!', LaLiga Instagram Uses Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Movie Reference For Luka Modric and Sergio Busquets.

Sampdoria 0–0 Inter Milan

𝗙𝗧 Spoils shared in Genoa 🤝#SampInter pic.twitter.com/RXzmi8ha9u — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) February 13, 2023

Sampdoria vs Inter Milan Highlights

