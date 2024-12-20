SC Bengaluru is all set to battle with Namdhari FC in the I-League 2024-25. The SC Bengaluru vs Namdhari FC I-League match will be held at Bangalore Football Stadium, Bengaluru, India on Friday, December 20 and will start at 03:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The SC Bengaluru vs Namdhari FC match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India with Sony Sports Network being their official broadcast partner. Meanwhile, SC Bengaluru vs Namdhari FC I-League 2024-25 live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. Alain Oyarzun Finds Net Twice As Rajasthan United Beat Aizawl FC 2–1 in I-League 2024–25.

SC Bengaluru vs Namdhari Live Streaming and Telecast Details

