Hoping to move up the points table away from the crowd, Shillong Lajong will host Aizawl FC in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on March 29. The Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC I-League football match will be held at the SSA Ground No. 1 (Polo Grounds) and commence at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC match live viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV Channels in India. The online viewing option of Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25:Churchill Brothers Remain in Title Hunt With Win Against Dempo SC.

Shillong Lajong vs Aizwal FC, I-League 2024–25

