Shillong Lajong will take on TRAU FC on Saturday, November 25 in the I-League 2023-24. Shillong Lajong vs TRAU FC I-League 2023-24 will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya. The match will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Shillong Lajong vs TRAU FC in I-League 2023-24 is likely to be telecast live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. ‘India Must Have Structured Growth Plan in Football for Youth’ Says German Football Legend Oliver Kahn During His Visit in Mumbai.

Shillong Lajong vs TRAU FC

Six more fiery games coming your way! 🤩 Which is your favourite game from Matchweek 7️⃣ Watch all the action from I-League LIVE on EurosportIndia! 📺#IndianFootball #Football #EurosportIndia #ILeagueOnEurosport | @ILeagueOfficial pic.twitter.com/9NdATMHtec — Eurosport India (@EurosportIN) November 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)