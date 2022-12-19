Lionel Messi has finally managed to win the FIFA World Cup after defeating France in the finals. Messi had a brilliant match and was the protagonist of Argentina's third World Cup trophy. Now according to many, Lionel Messi has surely become the greatest-ever football player with this World Cup victory. Indian national team cricketer Shubman Gill also believes the same. The 23-year-old batter recently posted on social hailing Lionel Messi as the best. However, in the second part of the post, he took a dig at Messi's rival Cristiano Ronaldo and by adding his unique "Siuuu" celebrations to it. Netizens did not like Gill's taunt and started to bash him for disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo. Argentina vs France Final Goal Video Highlights: Watch Lionel Messi and Co. Clinch Title With Penalty Shootout Victory Over Les Bleus.

Shubman Gill hails Lionel Messi

The GREATEST of all time Leo Messi SIIIIIIUUUUUUU pic.twitter.com/HMgu6Kl085 — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) December 18, 2022

Fans Bashing Gill for Taking a Dig at Cristiano Ronaldo

Siuuu? Mocking Ronaldo?? That's cheap bro, didn't expect this from a professional player like you .... Just another cheap Messi fan. 😑😑😑 — Shreyas Aryan𓀠 (@ShreyasAryan1) December 18, 2022

Reach Ronaldo's Level

Coming this from an international cricketer. What a shameless act from a professional to degrade another athlete. Dude first reach where Christiano is and then mock him. To praise one you don’t have to mock another. Take this 🖕🏻 — 🍟 (@100off31) December 18, 2022

Leave It

Tu toh please rehne hi de bhai khuda ka khauff khaa pic.twitter.com/s3Il4q61Q0 — Laddu🇦🇷 (@cskitcell) December 18, 2022

A Trick to Get Viral

Everyone posting Messi's pics. Everyone wants to enjoy his success and want to be viral on social media. — Parveen Kumar (@prvnji96) December 19, 2022

