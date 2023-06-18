YouTube star IShowSpeed finally met his idol Cristiano Ronaldo before he fell to the ground and hugged the Portugal football legend, thanks to Portugal striker Rafael Leao. A Ronaldo fanboy, IShowSpeed, was elated and fell to the ground as the player exited a car. He then went on to hug Ronaldo and the two clicked pictures and also performed the 'SIUUU' celebration together in what would go down as a memorable moment in the YouTube star's life. Pictures and a video of his interaction with Ronaldo have gone viral on social media. Pitch Invader Hugs Cristiano Ronaldo, Lifts Him and Performs 'SIUUU' Celebration During Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers (See Pics and Video).

