South Africa shock the football world as they secure major upset by knocking out FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinalists and tournament favourites Morocco from African Cup of Nations 2024 after securing 2-0 victory over them. Evidence Makgopa opened the scoring for the Bafana Bafana. Achraf Hakimi had a golden opportunity to equalise but he couldn't grab his chance. Later, midfielder Teboho Mokoena scored a stunning free kick to seal the victory for South Africa.

South Africa Knock Morocco Out of AFCON 2023

South Africa's Bafana Bafana beat Morocco 2-0 to qualify for the Quarter Finals of AFCON 2023. Morocco reached the Semi Finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They are ranked no. 1 in Africa and no. 13 in the world. South Africa are ranked no. 12 in Africa and no. 66 in the world. pic.twitter.com/WLt1CuFuzq — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) January 30, 2024

