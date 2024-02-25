Sreenidi Deccan has won eight matches in 15 games and would be looking to ramp up some points to qualify for the next round of games. Namdhari struggled in the I-League 2023-24 season and could win only three games so far. Sreenidi defeated Namdhari 2-0 in the last meeting and would be hoping for a similar outcome. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 04:30 PM IST. While a live telecast of Sreenidi Deccan vs Namdhari I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the Sreenidi Deccan vs Namdhari game on the FanCode App and website. Gokulam Kerala’s Comeback Chariot Gears Up for Poignant Battle Against Churchill Brothers in I-League 2023–24.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Namdhari Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)