Durand Cup 2025 is currently ongoing across India and in the next game Namdhari FC will cross punches with Indian Airforce in a Group A encounter. The match is scheduled to be played at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, on Sunday, August 3. The Namdhari FC vs Indian Air Force match is slated to begin at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Namdhari FC vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for Namdhari FC vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. 1 Ladakh FC Earn Historic Point in Durand Cup 2025 Debut With 1–1 Draw Against Tribhuvan Army FC.

Namdhari FC vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online

