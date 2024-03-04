With ten wins and three losses in 16 matches, Sreenidi Deccan is ranked second in the I-League 2023-24 points table. Although Real Kashmir won their last league match against Aizwal FC, they remain 4th with four wins in 16 matches. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 04:30 PM IST. While a live telecast of Sreenidi Deccan vs Real Kashmir I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the Sreenidi Deccan vs Real Kashmir game on the FanCode App and website. Sreenidi Deccan vs Real Kashmir can also be viewed on the Indian Football YouTube channel. I-League 2023–24: David Lalhlansanga’s Late Winner Helps Mohammedan Sporting Retain Advantage in Championship Battle With Win Against Gokulam Kerala FC.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Real Kashmir Live

